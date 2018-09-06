Menu
City of Dreams casino set to receive planning permits

September 6, 2018

The operation of the  City of Dreams Mediterranean  integrated casino resort in Limassol came one step closer after cabinet on Wednesday approved the report that will pave the way for the issue of the town planning and building permits, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

The casino which will open its doors in 2021 will be the biggest in Europe.

It will consist of a gaming area of 7,500 m2, with 136 tables, 1,200 slot machines and a five-star hotel with 500 rooms.

The resort will also have exercise areas with football and tennis fields, a jogging path, indoor and outdoor pools, an amphitheatre with 1,500 seats and a showroom of 3,000 m2.

According to Phileleftheros, the casino will contribute €700 million to the economy of Cyprus, which amount to 4% of the country’s annual GDP.

The income from the additional 300,000 tourists that the casino will attract is calculated to be around €267 million.

11,444 jobs will be created for its construction and after its launch it will employ 6,500 people.

Last June, a temporary casino opened in Limassol, while branches in other cities are under construction.

