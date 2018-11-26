City council to decide in December about cars in Eleftheria Square

A final decision about whether cars will be allowed on Eleftheria square will be taken by the municipal council in December, Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said on Monday.
The initial idea was for cars to be allowed in the square but if a solution with only pedestrians is adopted, the council will issue regulations for the use of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks.
The Traffic Committee of the council said that it is in favour of the square being car-free.
An initiative group has sent an open letter to the Transport Minister, the Nicosia Municipal Council and other officials urging that Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square be declared a vehicle free zone.
According to the mayor, the western breast wall of the square will open for the public in December.
The square is expected to open to the public by the end of 2018 — more than five years after the initial deadline.
