Chinese embassy donates €30,000 to Paphos council towards “China Park” construction

The Chinese embassy in Cyprus, via ambassador Huang Xingyuan, donated €30,000 to Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos to cover part of the cost of the construction of the “China Park” in the city.

The park will be located at the city centre, near the OPAP park and is estimated to cost €100,000 in total.

The embassy will also cover the cost for the park’s equipment, worth around €20,000. The rest of the amount will be covered by the municipality of Paphos.

The park will be a meeting point for the Chinese community of Paphos as well as a pleasant and relaxing environment for Cypriots, Phedonos said.

Construction will start in January and is expected to last around three months.