Dangerous children’s toys withdrawn from market in run-up to Christmas

The Consumer Protection Service stepped up its checks on toy safety in the run up to Christmas, carrying out on the spot checks at 119 shops over the period November 19 to December 14.

It also checked 18 premises with automated vending machines with children’s toys and in 11 cases gave instructions for corrective measures.

The Service said that in 15 cases toys were found to be dangerous and/or did not meet the necessary requirements and were withdrawn. In 21 cases the toys did not fully comply with law and instructions were given for corrective measures.

In 29 other cases the Service gave warnings to shops’ owners regarding their products.

The Service urges parents with children under three years old to refrain from buying toys from “toy vending machines” as in most cases, they are not suited for children under three years of age as they might chew them.

