Children rescued from Limassol house fire in care of social services; parents to face charges

Two children rescued by neighbours from a house fire on Monday afternoon are in the temporary care of social services while their parents are due to appear in court on January 17 to answer to charges of child abandonment.

The children, a girl aged 12 and a boy aged 3, were home alone when a fire broke out in their home in the Ayios Ioannis neighbourhood in Limassol.

Neighbours spotted the fire and with the help of passers-by were able to enter the house and bring the children to safety. The house sustained considerable damage.

Reports said that the fire service is investigating whether the fire broke out because the little boy was playing with a lighter. The girl was reported to be asleep at the time.

The parents — a Syrian father and a Polish mother — were arrested on Monday night and appeared in court on Tuesday where the case was submitted for trial. There they asked for time to seek legal advice.

They were released from custody and asked to sign a personal guarantee of 10,000 euro and report to a police station.

