Menu
Local

Cheaper fuel as 97% of petrol stations cut prices to reflect lower consumer tax

December 18, 2018 at 3:22pm
Edited by

The vast majority of petrol stations (97%) have made the anticipated reductions in fuel prices, the government’s Consumer Protection Service said on Tuesday.

This follows a House of Representatives decision lowering tax by nearly 6 cent  which came into effect today. The ministry also published fuel prices applicable at every petrol station following parliament’s decision to lower consumer tax.

It said that on average, the price of 95 octane petrol was down by 6.6 cent a litre, of 98 octane petrol by 7.1 cent a litre, of diesel by 7 cent a litre, of heating fuel by 7.4 cent a litre and of kerosene by 7.5 cent a litre.

https://www.pio.gov.cy/assets/pdf/newsroom/2018/12/times_kavsimwn%2017.12.18(1600)%20%CE%BC%CE%B5%2018.12.18(1100).pdf

The service said consumers can follow prices at the petrol stations from its price observatory.

https://mobile.eservices.cyprus.gov.cy/mcit_ccpr/PBL_MCIT_PetroleumPrices?OpenElement.

Read more

Lower fuel tax explained

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 18, 2018

UK shipping firm P&O re-flagging two vessels to Cyprus ahead of Brexit

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 18, 2018

Rainfall at 108% of average in period October 1 to December 18

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 18, 2018

What are Cypriots’ romantic preferences at Christmas?

Stelios Marathovouniotis