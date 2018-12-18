Cheaper fuel as 97% of petrol stations cut prices to reflect lower consumer tax

The vast majority of petrol stations (97%) have made the anticipated reductions in fuel prices, the government’s Consumer Protection Service said on Tuesday.
This follows a House of Representatives decision lowering tax by nearly 6 cent which came into effect today. The ministry also published fuel prices applicable at every petrol station following parliament’s decision to lower consumer tax.
It said that on average, the price of 95 octane petrol was down by 6.6 cent a litre, of 98 octane petrol by 7.1 cent a litre, of diesel by 7 cent a litre, of heating fuel by 7.4 cent a litre and of kerosene by 7.5 cent a litre.
https://www.pio.gov.cy/assets/pdf/newsroom/2018/12/times_kavsimwn%2017.12.18(1600)%20%CE%BC%CE%B5%2018.12.18(1100).pdf
The service said consumers can follow prices at the petrol stations from its price observatory.
https://mobile.eservices.cyprus.gov.cy/mcit_ccpr/PBL_MCIT_PetroleumPrices?OpenElement.
