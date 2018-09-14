Car chase and shooting with Turkish-Cypriots

Yesterday, the police was involved in a car chase and shooting with a rental car, carrying five Turkish-Cypriots.

The car was spotted yesterday around 3:30 am at Stavrou area in Strovolos.

According to Phileleftheros, the police recently, extended its activities at the area due to a surge in criminal activities there.

The officers thought that the car carrying the Turkish-Cypriots was moving suspiciouly and tried to stop it.

Immediately, the car started speeding and the chase started.

The officers fired warning shots to stop the suspects, albeit without success.

The rental car eventually vanished, until the officers discovered it later, abandoned and with burglary tools inside.

Two of the suspects were identified as wanted persons regarding a robbery case in Pera Chorio Nisou, last month.

The police estimates that the men are part of a gang which has been involved in multiple robberies in Nicosia and Pera Choriou.

It is thought that they enter the Republic of Cyprus through the village of Potamia and escape to the areas not controlled by the Republic after their activities.