Cabinet approves holiday scheme for low income groups

November 28, 2018 at 11:47am
Edited by

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to subsidise  low income pensioners and recipients of the minimum guaranteed income to take a four day holiday in the mountain resorts and in Pyrgos Tyllyrias.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said the scheme will cover more than 2000 people, giving vulnerable members of the population a chance to take a short break.

The scheme covers low income pensioners, recipients of the minimum guaranteed income and households of pensioners with an income of up to €20,000.

It cover a four night night for the period March 1 to May 31, 2o19, with a grant of  €50 a day for four days.

