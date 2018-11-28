Cabinet approves holiday scheme for low income groups

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to subsidise low income pensioners and recipients of the minimum guaranteed income to take a four day holiday in the mountain resorts and in Pyrgos Tyllyrias.
Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said the scheme will cover more than 2000 people, giving vulnerable members of the population a chance to take a short break.
The scheme covers low income pensioners, recipients of the minimum guaranteed income and households of pensioners with an income of up to €20,000.
It cover a four night night for the period March 1 to May 31, 2o19, with a grant of €50 a day for four days.