Local

Bus strike in Paphos

December 3, 2018 at 7:44am
Bus drivers are striking in Paphos, inconveniencing thousands of passengers and particularly school pupils.

Bus drivers, technical and office staff of the Paphos bus company went on strike at 6 am. A spokesman for the drivers said that 5000 pupils and another 3500 passengers would be affected.

The employees are striking over the non-payment of their salaries because of the government’s delay in paying the state’s contribution.

A meeting is scheduled between bus companies and the Transport Ministry on Monday in a new bid to resolve the dispute. The Transport Ministry has also said it will on Monday submit payments to the companies so that salaries can be paid.

The state and bus companies are locked in a dispute over payments with the government saying that bus companies have been overpaid and is claiming back surplus amounts.

