Burglars ‘lifted’ jewellery shop in matter of minutes

The police are investigating the robbery of a jewellery shop in Limassol.

Specifically, shortly after 5am, the alarm system of the jewellery shop that was connected to a private security company went off on Ayios Andreou Street in Limassol, while the guard on duty immediately alerted the police and rushed to the premises without, however, preventing the perpetrators.

According to preliminary information, the burglars succeeded in entering the jewellery shop by using a tool and lifting the shutters to a height of about 30 centimetres, enabling them to enter the shop.

They then broke the glass showcases of the jewellery shop and took whatever they could in approximately five minutes and disappeared.

The scene has been blocked off by the police while investigations are being carried out.

The cost of the stolen good has not yet been estimated.