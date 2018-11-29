British driver died of aneurysm

A 61 year old British man who was found dead at the wheel of his car on the Limassol-Paphos highway on Wednesday afternoon died of an aneurysm.
An autopsy carried out on Thursday morning showed that the man died of a ruptured thoracic aortic aneurysm.
The victim was found at the wheel of his car which had been immobilised on the barrier of the Limassol-Paphos highway. He was transferred to Limassol General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police had said at the time that his death was likely caused by natural causes but were treating the incident as a traffic accident pending a post-mortem.
