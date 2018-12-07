British Council’s Exams Loyalty Schemes winners 2018

The winners of the British Council’s Exams Loyalty Schemes 2018 were announced at the annual award ceremony held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence on December 4. The ceremony was attended by Stephen Lillie, British High Commissioner and James Martin, Director Cyprus British Council.

The British Council’s two exams loyalty schemes; the Addvantage Member Scheme for Cambridge English Qualifications and IELTS examinations and the Partner Schools Global Network (PSGN) for IGCSEs, GCSEs and A’levels, are designed to give to the schools and institutes working with the British Council, a package of benefits and enhanced services.

Discounts on exams, free and reduced priced online modules for teachers, online practice for students and presentation sessions to parents by British Council’s representatives, are only some of the benefits aiming to help students, teachers and schools perform to the best of their ability and benefit from everything the British Council has to offer from high quality resources for learning, teaching and assessing English to developing cultural relations with the UK.

During this year’s award ceremony, twenty schools and institutes were awarded, awards were given to schools and institutes with the highest number of candidates registered per level, as well as those that had the highest increase in students since 2017 and those moving up a level. Winners also received exam preparation books from Express Publishing Cyprus and computer antivirus software from Bionic Electronics.

The Addvantage scheme awards were the following:

Gold First Prize – Levent Primary and College

Gold Second Prize – Near East Primary and College

Gold Third Prize (also recognised for moving from PSGN member to Bronze level) – Think Learning Centre

Gold High achiever (also recognised for moving from Addvantage Silver level to Gold) – MCF English Centre

Silver First Prize – TED College

Silver Second Prize – To the Top English Language Centre

Silver Third Prize – Eastern Mediterranean University Doga College

Silver High achiever – Petmar Private Institute

Bronze First Prize – The Learnway Private Institute

Bronze Second Prize – Johanna’s English Learning Centre

Bronze Third Prize – GAU American Future College

Bronze High achiever – Limassol School of English, Eleni Papacosta

Recognised for moving from Addvantage Silver to Gold – Axon Education Centre

The Partner Schools Global Network awards were the following:

Gold First Prize – Electra Private Institute

Silver First Prize (also recognised for moving from PSGN Bronze level to Silver) – Eurognosi Tsireio

Bronze First Prize – Savvas Prastitis Private Institute of English

Bronze Second Prize – Xenia Tsolaki Metaxa Private Institute

Bronze Third Prize – Teachwell Language Institute

Bronze High achiever (also recognised for moving from PSGN member to Bronze level) – English World Language Centre

Certificate from member to Bronze – Keep in Touch, Private Institute of English

The event was addressed by Stephen Lillie, the British High Commissioner, who welcomed the teachers and school owners to his residence and praised them for their hard work. Also, James Martin, Director Cyprus British Council mentioned how the loyalty scheme members are growing each year and welcomed the newcomers to the British Council family.

To find out more about the loyalty schemes go to www.britishcouncil.com.cy/exam/schools-institutions/loyalty-schemes.