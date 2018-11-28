British Airways retires Boeing 767 after flight from Cyprus (video+pictures)

British Airways bade farewell to the Boeing 767 on Sunday, after the last commercial flight of the plane from Larnaca to Heathrow.

The flight took place on aircraft reg G-BZHA. The specific plane first flew in 1998 and has flown an estimated 23 million miles. It has visited Larnaca 900 times in its life, but its most popular route is actually to Athens, where it has completed 1,275 round trips. It is estimated that this aircraft has carried around 4 million customers across nearly 23,000 flights.

LCA last night pic.twitter.com/OR7ppKpxQH — Melisa Dawson (@melisadawson) November 25, 2018

The airline’s last two 767s were retired to MOD St Athan in Wales after the Larnaca-Heathrow flight.

The captain of the flight to St Athan, Jonny Lutton, tweeted: “Today, I have the privilege of commanding the last ever British Airways 767 flight. Adam Aston and I will deliver ZHB to St Athan, bringing 28 years of safe and efficient 767 operations to a close. This is the end of an era.”

Today I have the privilege of commanding the last ever @British_Airways #767 flight. @aston_adam and I will deliver #ZHB to St Athan, bringing 28 years of safe and efficient 767 operations to a close. This is the end of an era. #boeing #BAretireB767 pic.twitter.com/0Ykcr8dUrU — Jonny Lutton (@JonnyLutton) November 26, 2018

Since British Airways operated its first 767 in February 1990 on a short hop to Paris, the fleet of aircraft have completed over 425,000 commercial flights. Frankfurt was the route where enthusiasts could spot the 767 most frequently, with the aircraft completing nearly 15,000 flights to and from the airport, but the aircraft has also been used to serve routes from Abu Dhabi, to Calgary and New York.

While it was initially used for long-haul, in recent years it has been reconfigured for use on short-haul, including to Athens and Larnaca as well as on some domestic routes.

That’s all folks! @aston_adam and I bring the era of the British Airways @RollsRoyce powered @BoeingAirplanes #767 to an end. This fleet will be missed by a lot of dedicated people who worked with it most of their career. It’s been a privilege to fly on it. pic.twitter.com/WR7Fn1f4q0 — Jonny Lutton (@JonnyLutton) November 26, 2018

The retirement comes as British Airways looks to the future of its fleet. Just days ago, the airline took delivery of its 30th Boeing 787 Dreamliner – the newest aircraft in its fleet.

The Dreamliner is around 40% quieter and uses 20% less fuel than similarly sized aircraft.

On the 767 retirement, British Airways Director of Flight Operations, Captain Al Bridger, said: “The 767 has been a brilliant part of our fleet, flying some of our most popular routes and giving customers what was an industry-leading service in its time. It’s fitting that as the final 767 leaves the fleet, we take our 30th delivery of another industry-leading aircraft, the 787, which offers customers an exceptional experience in the skies.”