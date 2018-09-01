Boat with 25 Syrian refugees brought to shore near Cape Greco

Twenty five Syrian refugees were brought safely to shore in the Cape Greco area on Saturday morning, the second such instance in 24 hours.
The boat with the refugees included two women and two babies. One of the women is pregnant.
The coastguard accompanied the boat to safety and the refugees are expected to be brought to temporary housing in Nicosia by the Civil Defence.
Another boat with 24 Syrian refugees was brought to shore on Friday evening while another five were found walking on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road on Friday evening. Ten migrants were found by the police in the Akamas area on Saturday.
Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides on Saturday expressed concern about the increase in irregular migrants saying that though Cyprus respected its obligations as an EU Member State, has reached a limit to the number it can absorb.