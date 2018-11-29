BBC: Parents of slain Briton fly to Cyprus for inquest

The parents of George Low, who was stabbed to death in Ayia Napa in August 2016, have flown to Cyprus for the inquest that is scheduled for Friday, the BBC has reported.

It said that parents Martyn and Helen Low hope an inquest will answered questions about how he died.

Low, 22, from Dartford, Kent, was stabbed to death near a nightclub in Ayia Napa in August 2016 while his friend, Ben Barker, was also seriously injured in the attack.

After his murder, the main suspects in the case, Sali Ahmet and Mehmet Akpinar, both fled to Turkish occupied northern Cyprus and were arrested for unrelated offences.

But they were then released without charge, despite a Europe-wide arrest warrant being issued for their capture.

Helen Low told the BBC the family have “lots of questions” about what happened.

“All we know is George was stabbed and he died from those injuries,” she said. “We don’t know any details but I think we need to hear them to help us.

“They’ve said there are going to be some graphic pictures, so it’s going to be really hard,” she added.

Her husband added: “It’s something we need to do to be there for our son.”

According to the BBC, lawyers have told the family the inquest is a preliminary step. There will be an investigation into what the cause of death was. It won’t determine who was at fault but there may be some questions for witnesses as to who was responsible.

The parents have made numerous appeals for justice for their son. In an interview with a Turkish Cypriot newspaper in June, they queried why the two suspects have not been brought before justice.

“Even though the cameras caught the attack and the Cyprus Republic has asked through the UN for the two to be handed over, there has been no development,” they told the newspaper.

British MP Gareth Johnson, who has also been trying to push for progress in the investigation, travelled to Cyprus in September for meetings on both sides of the Green Line in a push for justice for George Low.

