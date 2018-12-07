Bank of Cyprus customers to receive Cobalt refunds in December

Bank of Cyprus will conclude this month the process of recovering money paid by its clients to travel with Cobalt before the airline suspended operations.

According to an announcement, the bank has already settled 4000 card transactions of its clients and the money has been credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

The bank has received thousands of claims related to credit card payments by its clients to Cobalt and still receives many new claims on a daily basis, it says.

Once the refunds are recovered and credited to customers’ accounts, the beneficiaries will receive an sms on their mobile phones confirming the transaction.

For the Card Disputed Transaction Form, click here.

Read more: