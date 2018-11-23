Ayia Napa murder suspects released

Four men under arrest in connection with the murder in Ayia Napa of Gary Boris Christodoulou have been released.
The four Greek Cypriots, aged 27, 35, 36 and 44, were arrested on November 14 and remanded in custody.
They were released after no evidence was found against them.
Christodoulou was found dead on November 1, with two gunshot wounds to the head near the Ayia Napa -Larnaca road.
A passerby woman had contacted police to say that there was a car which appeared to have been involved in an accident.
Police went to the scene where they found a car with the engine still running, the lights on and no sign of the driver. The window of the front passenger’s seat was broken and there was a bullet, lodged in the seat.
After searching the area, at around 23.50 police found the body of the victim in a clump of acacia trees, on the other side of the road, some 150 metres from the car. The man had been shot in the head twice.
