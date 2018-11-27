Attempted murder in Nicosia

Shots were fired against the car of Nicos Rodotheou in Nicosia late on Monday night.
The attempted murder occurred in the Hilton Hotel area at around 11.10 pm when two individuals on a motorbike opened fire against Rodotheou’s car as he was driving on Ethnikis Frouras road.
Five shots struck the back of the car. Rodotheou escaped unhurt.
Police have cordoned off the area as they continue their investigations.
Nicos Rodotheou, 57, is the brother of Andros Rodotheou who was murdered in Yerasa, Limassol on April 12, 2017.