An army officer is under arrest on suspicion of possessing a revolver, explosives and a hand grenade among other items and is expected to appear in court today to be remanded in custody.

The items were discovered wrapped in tarpaulin and hidden in the ceiling during repairs of a bathroom at an army camp on August 1, the Cyprus News Agency said.

DNA tests appear to match that of the suspect, the agency added.

He denies any involvement.

