Argakas dam overflows after heavy rain

The Argakas dam has overflowed, the first in the Paphos district to do so this winter.
The Cyprus News Agency said the 990,000 cubic metre capacity dam overflowed around noon on Saturday following several days of heavy rain.
But Water Development Department sources told the news agency that Cyprus’ water shortage problem remains.
Earlier this week, the department said that dams across the island were still only 20% full.
The Argakas dam was built in 1964. The Cyprus News Agency said crowds of people visited the dam today to see it overflow.
It added that the second dam in the Paphos district expected to overflow was that of Pomos, which has a capacity of 860,000 cubic metres.
.