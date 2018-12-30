Menu
Local

Another day of frost, slippery roads in Troodos

December 30, 2018 at 11:11am

Frost in Troodos remains with more snowfall expected after noon.

All roads to Troodos are open only for vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive and/or anti-skid chains.

Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos, Pinewood-Kakopetria, Kakopetria-Pedoulas and Platres-Troodos roads are slippery, police said.

On Sunday, the weather will be cloudy at intervals, with the possibility of rain after noon. Snow and sleet are expected in the mountains.

Temperatures on Sunday night will be 5 C inland, 9 C on the coasts and -2 C in the mountains.

On Monday and Tuesday the weather will be cloudy at intervals with isolated rain. Snow and/or sleet are expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop to below the average for the time of year.

You May Also Like

Local
December 30, 2018

Woman suffers serious burns after fire in her Nicosia home

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 30, 2018

Update: 18 year old dead after accident on Limassol-Nicosia highway

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 30, 2018

Brio and ecological thinking breathes new life to Nicosia old municipal market

Stelios Marathovouniotis