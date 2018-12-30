Another day of frost, slippery roads in Troodos

Frost in Troodos remains with more snowfall expected after noon.
All roads to Troodos are open only for vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive and/or anti-skid chains.
Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos, Pinewood-Kakopetria, Kakopetria-Pedoulas and Platres-Troodos roads are slippery, police said.
On Sunday, the weather will be cloudy at intervals, with the possibility of rain after noon. Snow and sleet are expected in the mountains.
Temperatures on Sunday night will be 5 C inland, 9 C on the coasts and -2 C in the mountains.
On Monday and Tuesday the weather will be cloudy at intervals with isolated rain. Snow and/or sleet are expected in the mountains.
Temperatures will drop to below the average for the time of year.