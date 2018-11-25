Menu
Local

Anastasiades – Tsipras discuss Cyprus issue in Brussels

November 25, 2018 at 3:11pm
Edited by

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a coordination meeting on Sunday in Brussels, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that President Anastasiades briefed Tsipras on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, adding that they reaffirmed the coordination between the two countries as regards the expected developments with a view to resuming the Cyprus negotiations.

He added that the President and the Prime Minister also discussed other aspects of close cooperation between Nicosia and Athens, as well as the issues raised at the European Council.

Meanwhile, a Greek diplomatic source who briefed the press in Brussels said that  during the meeting they were expected to discuss about the developments in the Cyprus issue and the contacts that the UNSG’s special envoy for Cyprus  Jane Holl Lute has held, as well about as the preparation of the trilateral meetings with Jordan, Palestine and the Tripartite Summit with Israel that will take place on December 20 in Israel, where developments in relation to the East-Med pipeline are expected.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
November 25, 2018

Spokesman: Brexit deal not a landmark to be happy about

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 25, 2018

Man found unconscious arrested for burglary

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 25, 2018

Police investigating two house burglaries in Tala

Bouli Hadjioannou