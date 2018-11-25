Anastasiades – Tsipras discuss Cyprus issue in Brussels

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a coordination meeting on Sunday in Brussels, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that President Anastasiades briefed Tsipras on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, adding that they reaffirmed the coordination between the two countries as regards the expected developments with a view to resuming the Cyprus negotiations.

He added that the President and the Prime Minister also discussed other aspects of close cooperation between Nicosia and Athens, as well as the issues raised at the European Council.

Meanwhile, a Greek diplomatic source who briefed the press in Brussels said that during the meeting they were expected to discuss about the developments in the Cyprus issue and the contacts that the UNSG’s special envoy for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute has held, as well about as the preparation of the trilateral meetings with Jordan, Palestine and the Tripartite Summit with Israel that will take place on December 20 in Israel, where developments in relation to the East-Med pipeline are expected.

