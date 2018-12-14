Altamira properties looking for buyers

Altamira has put more properties on the market including plots of land, centrally located buildings and homes, Philelefteros reported on Friday.

It said the company, which manages the NPLs of the now defunct co-op, has some 3000 properties in its portfolio.

The real estate on sale includes a 4030 square metre piece of land 140 metres north of K-Cineplex in Strovolos for €1.8m.

Also on sale is an 8055 square metre plot near the American Heart Institute in Strovolos for €1.85m, a four-storey apartment block on Aglandjia Avenue for €2.5m and a plot of land 350 south of the European University for €1.23m.

Altamira is also putting up for sale a five bedroom house in Ayios Athanasios Limassol with a gym, sauna, swimming pool and roof garden for €2.72m.

Other properties on sale include a residential plot in Ayios Andreas, Limassol for €245,000, a commercial plot in the Sotira area of Larnaca for €318,000, a residential plot in Archangelos for €256,000 a residential plot in Strovolos for €434,000 and a three bedroom apartment in the Hilton Park area of Nicosia for €400,000.

In 2018 Altamira sold a total of 53 properties for a total of €90m as follows: 143 properties at €23m, 136 plots of land at €30m, 134 housing units at €14m, 58 shops at €8m, 14 industries at €6m and 46 other buildings at €10m.