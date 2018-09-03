Menu
Akamas communities complain of having to clean up after campers

September 3, 2018 at 12:23pm
Campers in the Akamas over August left truck loads of trash behind them and even refused to pay a small fee for a clean up, Phileleftheros reported  on Monday.

Citing community authority sources, it said the unacceptable situation had once again brought to light the urgent need to create modern organised camp sites.

An example cited was that of Neo Chorio where campers left behind so much rubbish, the village needed three trucks to cart it away. Community sources said that campers had refused to make a 10 euro contribution to help pay for the clean up.

 

