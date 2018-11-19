Agios Panteleimonas monastery and church in occupied Myrtou vandalised

Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris Postasi (19.11.18) under the front-page title: “What a shame” reports that the renovated Agios Panteleimonas monastery and church in Turkish-occupied Myrtou village was vandalised again by unknown persons who broke the doors of the monastery, wrote slogans on the walls of the church and stole one of the two bells.
The columnist of the paper, Serhat Incirli calls on “state officials” to pay attention to these “terrible actions.”
Also, in statements to the paper, the “chairman” of the “association for the development and the sustainment of Morfou” (ÇAM – SEV) Adiguzel Akdeniz expressed sorrow over this incident and added that the so-called police was investigating the case.
