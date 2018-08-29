Menu
9 year old boy bitten by dog in Paphos

August 29, 2018 at 6:02pm
A nine year old boy was taken to the accident and emergency unit of Paphos hospital on Wednesday after being bitten by a dog.

His condition is not serious but he remains in hospital as a precaution.

Police said the incident occurred at 10 am when a dog that was tied up in the garden of a house broke his chain and bit the boy as he rode his bicycle on the road.

Residents in the area saw the incident and rushed to the child’s assistance.

The dog belongs to the boy’s neighbour. The Cyprus News Agency said the dog’s owner was at work and and has not yet been informed.

