8 Syrian refugees come to shore in Latsi

A boatload with eight Syrian refugees arrived in Latsi, Polis Chrysochous, in the early hours of Sunday.
They told police that they were brought to Cyprus from Turkey on a boat which left them on shore and returned after paying 2500 euros each for the journey.
However, hours later the police found the boat that apparently brought them to Cyprus on a beach close to Taka’s restaurant.
The group, which includes eight men between the ages of 24 and 41, was taken to Polis Chrysochous police station and later in the day they will be transferred to the reception centre for migrants at Kokkinotrimithia.