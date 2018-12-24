59.8% of Cypriots report difficulty in making ends meet – Eurostat

More than half of Cyprus’ population (59.8%) reported having “difficulty or great difficulty” in making ends meet, a Eurostat survey found.

This was the third highest percentage in the EU after Bulgaria (61.7 %) and Greece (76.8 %).

On the other hand, less than 1 in 10 persons in Sweden (7.6 %), Germany (6.9 %) and Finland (also 6.9 %) reported facing difficulty or great difficulty in making ends meet; this was also the case in Norway (5.4 %).

Material Deprivation rates

Cyprus also ranked high in material deprivation rates, as 11.5% of the population reported that they could not afford four or more predefined material items that are considered by most people to be desirable or even necessary to lead an adequate quality of life.

These include the ability to: meet unexpected expenses; afford a one-week annual holiday away from home; afford a meal with meat, fish or a vegetarian equivalent every second day; adequately heat their dwelling; purchase a range of durable goods such as a washing machine, colour television, a telephone, or a car; pay a mortgage, rent, utility bills or other loan payments on time.

Almost one sixth (15.7 %) of the EU-28 population experienced material deprivation, while the severe material deprivation rate was 7.5 %.

Ability to afford a meal

In 2017, 3.8% of Cypriots were unable to afford a meal with meat, fish or a vegetarian equivalent every second day.

Although the percentage was among the lowest in the EU, it rose from 2016’s 2.6%.

The highest percentage was recorded at the peak of the financial crisis in 2013, when 7.9% of Cypriots were found to be unable to afford a meal every second day.

The highest percentage in the EU in 2017 was recorded in Bulgaria, where 31.7% of its population were found to be unable to afford a meal. It’s worth noting that in 2012, more than half of the country’s population (51.9%) did not have the ability to afford a meal every second day.

The EU average was 8.4%, while the country with the lowest percentage was Sweden with 1.8%. Greece was in second place with 13.2%.

Read more: