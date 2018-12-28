The Department of Road Transport found 52 cases of professional misconduct by taxi drivers in 2018, according to a Department announcement.
It said that between January to December 2018, the most common offences were not using a taximeter or covering the taximeter and parking violations.
Specifically, it found 13 cases of taxi drivers who did not use a taximeter and handed the drivers fines of up to €300.
Regarding parking violations, the Department found 11 cases and handed fines of up to €100.
There were also three cases of illegal taxi operations (pirate taxis) in the year, where the drivers used their private cars or rental cars to transfer passengers.