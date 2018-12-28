Menu
Local

52 cases of professional misconduct by taxi drivers in 2018

December 28, 2018 at 3:43pm
taxi

The Department of Road Transport found 52 cases of professional misconduct by taxi drivers in 2018, according to a Department announcement.

It said that between January to December 2018, the most common offences were not using a taximeter or covering the taximeter and parking violations.

Specifically, it found 13 cases of taxi drivers who did not use a taximeter and handed the drivers fines of up to €300.

Regarding parking violations, the Department found 11 cases and handed fines of up to €100.

There were also three cases of illegal taxi operations (pirate taxis) in the year, where the drivers used their private cars or rental cars to transfer passengers.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 28, 2018

Car arson in Limassol

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 28, 2018

Number of available student houses up by 97% compared to 2017, KPMG finds

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 28, 2018

Shipwrecked man rescued from Cape Greco sea is a Syrian migrant – reports missing people

Stelios Marathovouniotis