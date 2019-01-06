54% of requests processed at citizens centres within 10 minutes

Menu
January 6, 2019 at 12:33pm
One in two citizens (54.1% who visit the Citizens Services Centres say that their request is processed within 10 minutes, while 37.5% said they needed between 10 and 30 minutes. A much smaller number (3.8%) had to wait for at least half an hour for their request to be processed.

The results of the 2017 survey were given by Finance Minister Harris Georgiades in a written reply to a question submitted by AKEL MP Irene Charalambidou.

Georgiades said the nine centres islandwide process an average of 4,100 requests a day.

Asked how long they had to wait to see a Citizens Services Centre official, 33.3% said they waited less than 10 minutes 50.8% waited between 10 and 30 minutes while 12.4% had to wait between 30 to 60 minutes.

Of the 2,480 members of the public who took part in the survey, 57.9% said they were very satisfied with the centres and 34.5% said they were satisfied.

Georgiades said the average waiting time depended on when they visited (eg summer, Easter, Christmas) and whether the requested services have specific deadlines.

A survey is carried out every three years. The nine services centres currently employ 167 officials

