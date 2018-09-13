48 year old to stand trial for rape and sexual abuse of child

A 48 year old non-Cypriot will stand trial for rape, sexual abuse and corrupting a girl under 13. The alleged offences were committed in Paphos between September 2010 and November 2011 with a girl aged only six.

The suspect, who was the girl’s stepfather at the time, denies any involvement. He also faces charges of threats and battery.

The 48 year old appeared before Paphos District Court on Thursday which decided to refer him direct to trial before the Criminal Court because of the nature of the charges.

He remains in custody until then.