48 year hospitalised after being assaulted by four men

The incident occurred around 4 pm in a rural area when according to his complaint, the 48 year old found the four in his orchard, stealing his fruit.

A heated argument broke out with the 48 year old grabbing a piece of metal to chase them away. They managed to take it away from him and hit him repeatedly, before fleeing. He was able to contact a friend and the police. He was taken to Kyperounda Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital with head injuries where he is in serious condition.