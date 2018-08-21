48 year hospitalised after being assaulted by four men

A 48 year old Greek Cypriot from Kyperounda was assaulted by four individuals near the village of Agridia in the Limassol district on Tuesday afternoon and is in Nicosia Hospital with serious injuries, Philenews has reported.
The four suspects — who the victim told police are Turkish Cypriots — are being sought by police.
The incident occurred around 4 pm in a rural area when according to his complaint, the 48 year old found the four in his orchard, stealing his fruit.
A heated argument broke out with the 48 year old grabbing a piece of metal to chase them away. They managed to take it away from him and hit him repeatedly, before fleeing. He was able to contact a friend and the police. He was taken to Kyperounda Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital with head injuries where he is in serious condition.