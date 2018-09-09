48 drivers booked for drunk driving in two days

Traffic police booked 48 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol in the two days of September 8 and 9 while another 709 were booked for speeding.
According to a police announcement a total of 220 drivers underwent an alco-test in the two days, of whom 48 were found to be over the limit.
It said that 709 drivers were booked for speeding. Another 429 drivers were booked for various traffic offences including not wearing a helmet, not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving and illegal parking.
Police also helped 35 drivers over the two days.