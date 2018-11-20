47 Syrian refugees come to shore in Pyrgos Tillyrias

A boatload of 47 Syrian refugees, including one pregnant woman, arrived in Pyrgos Tillyrias from Turkey around midnight and have been transferred to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.
They told police that they were brought to Cyprus from Turkey on a boat which left them on shore and returned.
The group of 47 included one child and two women, one of whom is pregnant and was taken to Paphos Hospital as a precaution.
The rest were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station and were given food and other assistance and from there to the Kokkinotrimithia reception centre for illegal migrants.