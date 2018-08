A 42 year old man who was hit by a car as he attempted to cross Paphos road in Limassol on Saturday died in hospital on Thursday, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

It said that Mitkov Ognyan, a Bulgarian national, was hit by a car driven by a 54 year old woman who then hit another car that had stopped at the traffic lights.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and was taken to the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital where despite doctors’ best efforts he succumbed to his injuries today.