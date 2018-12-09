40 refugees cross over from occupied areas

Another Syrian 40 refugees — 38 men, one woman and one infant — who came to Cyprus by boat and crossed over on foot from the Turkish occupied areas have been picked up by police in the Kato Pyrgos area and will be taken to the Kokkinotrimithia reception centre.

Police said that at around 9.20 pm on Saturday night, a boat was spotted in Morphou Bay, some 19 nautical miles off Cyprus.

The coastguard sent a boat from Kato Pyrgos to find the boat which headed to Limnitis, in the Turkish occupied areas where at around 11.30 pm the group came to shore and walked to the government controlled areas.

The group of people was picked up by police a little before midnight. They were taken to Kato Pyrgos police station and then to Polis Chrysochous for questioning. They are all in good health and will be taken to a reception centre, police said.

They told police they had sailed from a Turkish port the previous night after paying $2000 each for passage to a European country.