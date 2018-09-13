39 year old jailed for four years for theft, gun possession

Paphos Criminal Court on Thursday jailed a 39 year old for four years for a series of thefts and for carrying a firearm.

It said that the increase in burglaries and thefts has eroded the public’s sense of safety and required sentences that act as a deterrent. It took into consideration as mitigating factors the defendant’s clean record and the fact that some of the stolen property had been recovered. But it did not accept his difficult childhood as a mitigating factor.

The defendant had stolen jewellery, cash, a hunting rifle and an air gun from one Paphos home, a car from another home and three cars from a car rental firm.