Menu
Local

31 year old missing from Lefkara home

December 24, 2018 at 12:28pm

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 31 year old Angelos Poli who has been missing from his home in Lefkara, Larnaca.

Poli was reported missing on Sunday December 21, around 6 pm.

He is 1.70 metres tall, of average build, with short black hair, a light stubble and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and  slippers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca police station on 24804481 , the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

You May Also Like

Local
December 24, 2018

Man caught speeding at 177 km/h, drunk without licence, MOT

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 24, 2018

46 year old man arrested on suspicion of possesing child pornography

Stelios Marathovouniotis