31 year old missing from Lefkara home

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 31 year old Angelos Poli who has been missing from his home in Lefkara, Larnaca.
Poli was reported missing on Sunday December 21, around 6 pm.
He is 1.70 metres tall, of average build, with short black hair, a light stubble and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and slippers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca police station on 24804481 , the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.