A 31 year old man from Limassol is under arrest after police found 7.5 grams of a white crystal substance and 2 grams of cannabis as well as two computers, women’s bags, jewellery, tools and €1,205 in cash at his home.

The 31 year old did not give adequate explanation for the found items which further investigations showed were the result of burglaries committed in Limassol on August 1 and 28.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court for a remand order today.