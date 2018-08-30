277 drivers booked in Nicosia in six hours

A police campaign against juvenile delinquency and dangerous driving in Nicosia led to 277 bookings in a spate of a few hours, 87 of which involved speeding.

Police said the campaign was carried out from 6 pm on Wednesday to half an hour after midnight on Thursday in the town and district of Nicosia.

A total of 550 vehicles were stopped, with police booking 277 drivers as follows: Not wearing a seat belt 22; use of a mobile while driving 46; not wearing a helmet 11; no licence plates 6; speeding 87; no road tax 13; various other traffic offences 92.

Three motorbikes were impounded and two people arrested for possession of weapons and one for possession of burglary tools.

Police said that islandwide, traffic police booked 708 drivers for various offences last night. Another 405 drivers were booked for speeding.

There were 171 alcotests with seven drivers booked for driving under the influence.