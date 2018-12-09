25 year old woman in critical condition after bike accident

A 25 year old woman is in critical condition at Nicosia Hospital after a road collision in Nicosia on Sunday morning.
Police said the woman was a passenger on a motorbike driven by a 21 year old man which was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 26 year old on Spyros Kyprianou avenue in Nicosia at 6.45 am.
All three were injured and taken to hospital. Because of the critical nature of her injuries, the woman is in intensive care. The 21 year old and the 26 year old are both out of danger, police added.
Nicosia traffic police are investigating.