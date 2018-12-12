23 year old remanded in custody for spate of Paphos burglaries

A 23 year old man was remanded in custody for eight days by Paphos district court on Wednesday as police probe a series of burglaries and thefts.
He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with six burglaries in Paphos on December 6 and 7 when a total of 1133 euro was stolen from restaurants, shops and hotels.
Police believe he may be involved in other burglaries and is examining CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, a 22 year old man is also under arrest after he was spotted shoplifting by members of the public. The suspect was with another man who is being sought by police.
.