21 year old remanded for stealing from cars

Police said they are closing to solving 11 cases of theft or attempted theft from cars after the arrest of a 21 year old man in Limassol.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the theft of 100 euro from a parked, but unlocked car, last Saturday. Police said that under questioning he admitted to be involved in another seven cases of theft from cars and three attempts over the period December 8 to 11.

He appeared before Limassol district court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody for two days.