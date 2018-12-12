Menu
21 year old remanded for stealing from cars

December 12, 2018 at 5:09pm
Police said they are closing to solving 11 cases of theft or attempted theft from cars after the arrest of a 21 year old man  in Limassol.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the theft of 100 euro from a parked, but unlocked car, last Saturday. Police said that under questioning he admitted to be involved in another seven cases of theft from cars and three attempts over the period December 8 to 11.

He appeared before Limassol district court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody for two days.

 

