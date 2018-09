A 21 year old man was arrested in Larnaca around noon on Monday on suspicion of possessing one kilo of cannabis.

Police were called to the scene after a motorbike collision where they received a tip off that the young man had tried to get rid of a package he was carrying.The package was found to contain 956 grams of cannabis. A nylon bag with about 90 grams was found nearby.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to be remanded in custody.