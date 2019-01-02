2018 the second wettest year of the decade

According to Cyprus Meteorological Service data, from October 1, 2018 to January 1, 2019 total rainfall reached 284,2 millimetres which corresponds to 148% of the total usual quantity of rainfall for the same period.
In particular, average total rainfall from December 1, 2018 to January 1, 2019 came to 178,3 millimetres while the average total rainfall in the last 24 hours came to 20,2 millimetres.
According to the Met office, the past year was the second wettest of the decade, after 2012 which saw an average total rainfall of 209,4 millimetres.
Average rainfall in December reached 169% of usual rainfall for the month, preliminary data released by the on Wednesday show.
The greatest rainfall was recorded during December in Paphos airport reaching 294 millimetres or 300% of usual rainfall for the month.