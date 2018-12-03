20% of people in Cyprus reported having a long-term disability

A fifth of Cyprus’ population over 16 reported having a long-term disability in 2017, according to Eurostat.
A Eurostat survey, released on Monday, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, found that 20% of people in Cyprus felt some, or severe limitations in performing everyday activities such as studying at school, work, housekeeping or in participating in leisure activities, for a period of six months or longer.
Among the people that participated in the survey, 13.7% said that they have some disability and 6.3% said they have severe disability.
Across the EU Member States in 2017, the lowest proportions of self-perceived long-standing disabilities were reported in Malta (12%) and Sweden (13%), and the highest in Latvia (41%), Slovenia (36%) and Estonia (35%).
Women were more likely to report long-standing disabilities than men (27% compared to 22%) in 2017.