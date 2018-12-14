Menu
Local

1976 Thames TV documentary on life after war in Cyprus

December 14, 2018 at 4:10pm

A documentary depicting life after the 1974 Turkish invasion in Cyprus, originally released in 1976, was uploaded on Thursday on Thames TV youtube channel.

The documentary which featured in the weekly current affairs programme ‘This Week’ shows the economic hardship that Greek and Turkish Cypriots had to endure shortly after 1974 and their lives as refugees. It also looks into reports of desecration of the holy sites left behind by both communities.

Named “Divided Cyprus,” the documentary features interviews from former Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos and Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktaş.

For more Thames TV programmes on 1974 see the following:

You May Also Like

Local
December 14, 2018

Paphos police investigating alleged rape case

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 14, 2018

Gender identity bill in the works

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 14, 2018

Comet 46P in ‘closest approach’ to earth in 20 years

Bouli Hadjioannou