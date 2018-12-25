Menu
Local

19 refugees come ashore in Akamas

December 25, 2018 at 2:37pm
There has been a new arrival of irregular migrants in the Akamas area, the Cyprus News Agency has reported.

Police said that the group of 14 men, two women and three children — were found at around 7.30 am on Tuesday in the Kakoskali area of the Akamas. They were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station for processing.

Initial police inquiries suggest that after disembarking the refugees, the smuggler got away on a speed boat last night, despite the coast guard’s efforts to detain him.

The refugees will be taken to Kokkinotrimithia reception centre for asylum seekers.

Cyprus has EU’s highest number of asylum applicants relative to population

 

 

 

 

