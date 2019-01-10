Menu
1477 items confiscated from Larnaca shop

January 10, 2019 at 12:29pm
Police and customs officials have raided a Larnaca shop where they found and confiscated 1,477 items as part of efforts to combat copyright infringement.

The items included a number of bags, belts, wallets and watches all of which are believed to be pirated.

The raid was carried out by Larnaca police, members of the unit on protection of intellectual property and custom officials between 9 am and 1 pm on Wednesday morning.

All the items were confiscated by the Department of Customs which is continuing its inquiries.

 

 

