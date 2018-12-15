13 year old boy’s death caused by army bomb – victim of militarism, TC media say

A small undetonated military bomb was the cause of death of a 13-year-old boy in the occupied Kyra village, Morphou, Turkish Cypriot media said.
The boy’s body was found by his parents near a shooting range on Friday morning, after he had been declared missing on Thursday night.
According to Turkish Cypriot media he came in contact with a bomb that had not exploded, while he was trying to collect wild vegetables.
An autopsy showed that the boy died from contact with an explosive that caused major damage to his internal organs and major arteries.
Daily Afrika called the boy “a victim of militarism” and writes that the area contains more bombs that had not exploded.
Read more: